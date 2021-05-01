SAFE 2 SAVE app partners with Permian Road Safety Coalition to reward and train high school student drivers

This will last three months and those that are successful at being safe receive part of the $25,000 in prizes.

ODESSA, Texas — Shell and the Permian Road Safety Coalition has partnered with the SAFE 2 SAVE app to train and reward high school student drivers.

This three-month long campaign will help provide these drives with important safety lessons for the road and to practice undistracted driving.

The program is called "#ArriveAlivePB". Its goals are to increase driver education and raise awareness about your potential dangerous surroundings in the Permian Basin.

“Raising awareness of the risks on our roadways and working to change driver behaviors is what the PRSC is focused on every day. We are very pleased to be expanding our program this year to reach the most important drivers, the true treasure of our community – our kids,” says Scott Scheffler, executive director of the Permian Road Safety Coalition. “Everyone behind the wheel plays a role in helping make the roadways of the Permian Basin safer, that includes teen drivers too. We want everyone to ‘#ArriveAlivePB!’”

The SAFE 2 SAVE app will reward points to these drivers and create contests between rivaling high schools to see who has the safest drivers in the area. These awards will be given out monthly between January 2021- March 2021.

This program was started due to the high number of crashes and deaths seen each year in the Permian Basin in comparison to other parts of Texas.

The Permian Basin had more than 11 percent of the Texas road-related fatalities in 2019 despite only representing two percent of the state's population.

“Road safety is a major challenge for the industry and the communities in the Permian Basin, and Shell has been recognized for its efforts in this area,” says Kevin McMahon, General Manager for Shell’s Permian Basin operations. “We are proud to support this valuable program, which protects and empowers young drivers, who are an important group when it comes to road safety.”