ODESSA, Texas — Traffic is being diverted off of S. Loop 338 as DPS troopers investigate a crash.

Viewers tell NewsWest 9 the crash involved an 18-wheeler and a red truck. Footage from the scene shows extensive damage to the red truck.

The crash happened near the JBS Parkway intersection.

As of 8:20 p.m., troopers are sending east bound traffic off of Loop 338 onto JBS Parkway.

No word on any injuries. Stay with NewsWest 9 as we learn more.