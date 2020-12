One teenage female was found deceased and the parents were transported to Midland Memorial hospital with extensive burns.

MIDLAND, Texas — Early Sunday morning, responders answered to a structure fire at the 1400 block of East County Road 117 in Midland County.

Upon arrival, responders found an RV had caught fire.

With the help of local volunteer fire departments, the RV was extinguished.

One teenage female was found deceased and the parents were transported to Midland Memorial hospital with extensive burns.

No names have been released this time.