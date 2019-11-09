BIG SPRING, Texas — The Russ McEwen Family Aquatic Center is one step closer to opening back up.

In April 2019, a crane rolled and smashed into the building that houses the chemicals, pump and electrical room. The crane was there for pump maintenance in the aftermath of severe weather.

The pool has been closed ever since, much to the dismay of families over the summer.

As of September 11 however, the City of Big Spring is taking bids from companies to complete the repairs

Once the city finds a company, the repairs will begin and the aquatic center will be opened once the repairs are complete.

