MIDLAND, Texas — This morning, Rusk Elementary School teachers paraded down the street to spread positivity to students and their parents.

Teachers got into their cars and drove up and down the street, honking and waving. Students were able to come out and watch from their driveways.

"It's hard when you are used to spending eight hours a day with these kids and now you can't see them at all," says Brittany Spain, President of Rusk Elementary PTA.

A Snapchat photo from the Rusk Elementary parade. Courtesy: Rusk PTA

Spain says her inspiration came from seeing other schools doing something similar, so she reached out on GroupMe, a group text messaging app, and organized the parade with parents and teachers.

"Our teachers and staff miss the students so much. A car parade seemed like the safest way to see them without gathering together."

