Rusk Elementary opens Ben Carson Reading Room

MIDLAND, Texas — Rusk Elementary in Midland held a ribbon cutting for its new reading room Monday.

The school is now home to the second Ben Carson Reading Room in MISD.

Rusk's new room has an "Alice in Wonderland" theme and is filled with 500 books. There is also an art mural done by the Legacy High School art department.

This reading room was part of a collaboration between the Carson Scholars Fund, a non-profit started by Dr. Ben Carson and his wife Candy, and the Pevehouse Family Foundation.

Rusk follows Henderson Elementary, who received a Reading Room back in Feb. 2022. Henderson's room was the 250th across the nation to be opened, while Rusk's was the 260th.

"The importance of the reading room is really to invite the scholars to have opportunities to read text that is not necessarily connected to taking a test but rather it's an opportunity to for them to get involved in reading on their own and take in interest in becoming a life long learner," said Dora Flores, Principal of Rusk Elementary.