PYOTE, Texas — A pipeline rupture outside of Pyote exploded and caught fire earlier this morning.

The Monahans Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire along with other West Texas Fire Department, which included Barstow Fire, Fort Stockton Fire, Pyote Fire and Wickett Fire.

The fire occurred along FM 1927, which is just outside of Pyote.