Ruidoso fires lead to evacuation for thousands of people

RUIDOSO, N.M. — Thousands of people were forced to evacuate their homes this week as big wildfires made their way into Ruidoso.

According to a report sent by Eddy County, at least 150 homes and other structures in Ruidoso were burned down. There were close to 4,000 people that had to leave and schools were closed down as well.

These fires were fueled by the winds that were between 50 to 90 mile per hour winds.

On April 12 at 2:30 P.M., local firefighters responded to a structure fire at GCR residence. Later that same day, the Ruidoso Police heard that an elderly couple who attempted to evacuate the fire was unaccounted for by their family.

The New Mexico State Police was able to confirm that they found the remains of two individuals at the Gavilan Canyon Road residence.

At this time, the News Mexico State Police has been working to positively identify the deceased victims. They are also looking into the cause of the death.

The investigation is still ongoing and NMSP will release all the information once it identifies the individuals and notifies their next-of-kin.

The Eddy County Emergency Management team has teamed up with Lucy's Restaurant in Carlsbad to provide 300 meals to firefighters and victims in Ruidoso. These meals include sandwiches, fruit, granola bars, chips and yogurts.