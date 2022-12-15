Roswell man charged with sex trafficking of children

38-year-old Juan Rodriguez will remain in custody pending trial, which has not been scheduled yet.

ROSWELL, N.M. — A Roswell man has been charged by criminal complaint with sex trafficking of children by the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of New Mexico.

38-year-old Juan Rodriguez will remain in custody pending trial, which has not been scheduled yet.

According to the criminal complaint, Rodriguez was initially investigated by law enforcement in Chavez County on November 18 when they received a report about a sexual assault of a 12-year-old identified as Jane Doe 1. Jane Doe 1 was apparently paid money by Rodriguez to engage in sexual activity on three separate occasions beginning in September.

Rodriguez also had contact with Jane Doe 2 who he began to snapchat two to three years ago when she was 10 or 11 years old. Rodriguez found her address and paid her $90 to perform sexual acts. There was also a Jane Doe 3 involved in this exchange as well.

If Rodriguez is convicted, he could face up to a minimum of 15 years to life in prison.

A criminal complaint is only an allegation and a defendant must be presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.