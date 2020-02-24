ODESSA, Texas — Due to a power outage in Odessa, the dismissal procedure for Ross Elementary is being changed on Monday.

Everglade Avenue near the school is closed, meaning students will need to be picked up in the drive-through lane on 49th Street.

To make a smoother dismissal, ECISD has staggered the pickup times.

Kindergarten students and siblings 2:00-2:10 p.m.

1st and siblings 2:10-2.20 p.m.

2nd and siblings from 2:20-2:30 p.m.

3rd and siblings from 2:30-2:40 p.m.

4th grade siblings from 2:40-2:50 p.m.

5th grade from 2:50-3:00 p.m.

Additionally, there will be no tutoring at the elementary school.

A truck seems to have knocked out power in the area. ECISD says power should be restored to the school by Tuesday morning.

