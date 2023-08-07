Rory McKinney to run for Midland County Sheriff

McKinney will be making a formal announcement of his candidacy on August 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the Conference Center of the Homewood Suites.

MIDLAND, Texas — Former Midland County Chief Deputy Rory McKinney has announced on his Facebook page that he will be running for Midland County Sheriff.

According to the post, Mckinney states his decision to run is based on the love and appreciation he has for the Midland County community.

McKinney will be making a formal announcement of his candidacy on August 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the Conference Center of the Homewood Suites in Midland.