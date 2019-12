MONAHANS, Texas — One man died in a rollover on FM 1233, 5 miles southeast of Monahans on Monday.

A Department of Transportation investigation revealed Yosmely Vadillo, 38, was driving east on FM 1233 at an unsafe speed as he approached a curve.

Jose Adame, 34,

Vadillo lost control and rolled striking Adame.

First responders declared Adame, who was coming from the opposite direction, dead on scene.

