MIDLAND, Texas — Security Bank Ballpark welcomes the Corpus Christi Hooks and the Amarillo Sod Poodles the week of May 27.

First, the RockHounds will face off against the Hooks on May 28 at 6:30 p.m. for a 3 game series.

After playing the Hooks the RockHounds will compete at 7 p.m. versus the Amarillo Sod Poodles on May 31.

Tuesday's game guests can purchase 2-for-1 tickets or if you decide to attend on Thursday, drinks are half priced.

Also, Wednesday is Copa Night Giveaway where one lucky person can win a serape blanket, which is similar to Friday night beach towel giveaway.

Weekend festivities continue with a firework display on Saturday and family day Sunday.

If you have a young aspiring baseball player who dreams of making it to the MLB, the RockHounds in partnership with Chevrolet will put on a free instructional youth sports clinic.