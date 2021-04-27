Robert Patrick named as permanent Midland city manager

Patrick has served as the interim city manager since September.

MIDLAND, Texas — In a Midland City Council meeting Tuesday, councilmembers named Robert Patrick the permanent city manager for Midland.

Patrick has served as interim city manager since September.

Before taking the interim position, he held the positions of assistant city manager and general services director for Midland. Overall, he has more than 20 years of municipal government experience.

Patrick said he is already working on getting some projects started.

"Getting the downtown, our southeast portions of the community developed to help make downtown a destination for all hours, the relocation of the airpark has been discussed, state of the art training facility for police and fire, we have several things that are exciting in our future that we are exploring anyway," Patrick said.