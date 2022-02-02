Robbery suspect steals $7,000 from victim

The suspect is described as a white bald man with multiple facial tattoos.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police need the public's help locating a man they say stole $7,000 from a person at the Midland Inn.

According to Midland Crime Stoppers, the victim told police someone had knocked on his door around 1 a.m. on January 29.

When the victim briefly opened the door, the suspect forced himself inside and began hitting the other man in the face with a gun.

The suspect then took the money and fled the area.

Officers say there is no photo of the suspect, but the man is described as a white bald man with numerous facial tattoos. He was also seen wearing a thin gray hoodie.

If you have any information on this suspect, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS or use the mobile app. You should reference MPD case number 220131003.