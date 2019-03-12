WINKLER COUNTY, Texas — A man is in the hospital after an accident in Winkler County.

The Winkler County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a vehicle struck the man just after 12:30 p.m. on December 3 at the intersection of Highway 18 and Hogg Road.

According to the sheriff's office the north and south bound lanes are closed until further notice. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route of travel.

The man, who has not been identified, has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.