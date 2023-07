County Roads 1250, 1260 and 1270 will have closures occur over the next week.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland County has announced several road closure schedule changes for the next week.

CR 1250 will be closed starting today, July 10, and for the night of July 11. CR 1260 will be closed during the night of July 12. CR 1270 will have closures occur on Monday, July 17, and Tuesday, July 18.