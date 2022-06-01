Rioting at the US Capitol: one year later

The capitol riot took place a year ago. It has had a big impact on many people, including a few Midlanders.

MIDLAND, Texas — Jan. 6, 2022 marks one year since rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol with the intent to stop the certification of the 2020 election. Ties to that day lead all the way back to west Texas.

A few people in the Permian Basin have been arrested for their participation in the events of that day. Meanwhile, the FBI has arrested hundreds more, calling it one of the biggest investigations in its history.

Jan. 6, 2021 was supposed to be a formality. Around 1 p.m., a joint session of Congress to certify the results of the 2020 election began.

Just one hour into the proceedings, hundreds of people marched their way toward the Capitol and forced their way inside.

U.S. representatives and senators were forced to evacuate their chambers as protesters got inside. Protesters could be seen breaking into offices and shuffling through papers.

One person who was a part of it all was Jenny Cudd. Court documents show that she made entry into the Capitol around 2:35 p.m. with Midland resident Eliel Rosa.

While Cudd said that she was proud of that day on a livestream posted to social media, Cudd and Rosa were arrested by the FBI just one week after the riot and charged with five federal misdemeanors.

Cudd pled guilty to just one charge in October: entering and remaining in a restricted building. Her sentencing is set to take place in March 2022, and she faces up to one year in prison.

As for Rosa, his case has been wrapped up. He entered a plea agreement in late July. He pled guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.