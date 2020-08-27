Rimrock Raceway in Odessa offers the perfect socially distant activity this summer, go-karting

"People are tired of being locked in the house," Scott Cherry, Rimrock Raceway president said.

ODESSA, Texas — As we all know by now, summer activities are slim pickings this year.

But go-karting just so happens to follow all the COVID-19 standards.

The best part about this outdoor activity is you can social distance as much as you'd like.

You can find that need for speed at Rimrock Raceway in Odessa.

"If you've got some adrenaline junkies out there, this is it because it's the most fun you'll have," said Scott Cherry, president of Rimrock Raceway.

It's all about having fun while staying safe.

"It's no difference in going to a park, going somewhere else, you're outside. The only difference is you get to go have fun, you're going about 50, 60 miles per hour," Cherry said.

They did have a scare when COVID-19 first started.

"It hit us pretty hard. I was scared I was going to close down," Cherry said.

But over the course of the last two months they've brought business back to a somewhat steady pace.

It's not the 250+ racers they started with when they opened up last August, but they're still getting business at 150 or so racers.

Hopefully, we'll all be seeing that COVID-19 finish line very soon.