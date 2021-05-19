Ride of Silence raises awareness of cyclists, honors those killed

This is the 15th year the ride has taken place in the Permian Basin.

ODESSA, Texas — The 15th annual Permian Basin Ride of Silence is being held May 19.

While the event will start at 6:30 p.m., organizers are asking participants to arrive at 6:15 p.m. to ensure the ride starts on time. Cyclists are asked to meet at the UTPB CEED building at Highway 191 and FM 1788.

The Ride of Silence works to honor and remember cyclists killed in the Permian Basin as well as to raise awareness of cyclists on the road.

Cyclists will ride for 14 miles, starting and ending at the CEED building. The ride will also stop at Ghost Bikes along the route to pay respects to those who were killed on the road.

Other groups around the world are also participating in the Ride of Silence Wednesday, and this is the 19th year for Ride of Silence as a whole.