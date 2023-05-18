'Ride of Silence' aims to raise awareness for fallen cyclists

The group set out to pedal for 12 miles on Hwy 191 and Hwy 158. The rally was free and asked riders to go no faster than 12 miles per hour, while remaining silent.

"Just follow the rules, wear your helmet, you know everything you've heard again wear your helmet, flashing lights, bright colored clothing, be seen, see and be seen," said Permian Basin Ride of Silence organizer John Floyd. "Remember we say we have the same privileges, but we have the same rights, yes we do we have the same responsibilities. Keep ourselves safe, take care of our bikes, take care of our bodies, ride in a predictable fashion."