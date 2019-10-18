ODESSA, Texas — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and organizations are working to help victims of domestic abuse and bring awareness to the cause.

The Alternative MC of Odessa will be holding the third annual "Ride Free of Abuse" on October 19.

The event will start at 9 a.m. at the Legacy Harley-Davidson on Highway 80 and end at 81st and Erron in Odessa.

The cost is $10 per rider, $10 per car and $5 for passengers. Proceeds will benefit survivors of domestic violence.

Consulere of the Permian Basin Domestic abuse often times spills over to child abuse. Even when it... doesnt the child are still harmed by witnessing the abuse that one parent suffers. The following is a post from my best friend. Her then husband has already cut her off from family and friends.

RELATED: Crisis Center of West Texas debuts 'In Her Shoes' exhibit

RELATED: Crisis Center of West Texas kicks off Domestic Violence Awareness Month