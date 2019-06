MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County commissioners have appointed an acting sheriff after much discussion.

In a 3-2 vote, Richard Gillette will serve as the acting sheriff for Midland County.

Gillette is the District Attorney investigator and says he will not run for sheriff once the election comes up. He plans to retire on his schedule.

In the meantime, Rory McKinney will continue to serve as Chief Deputy.

We will continue to follow this story as it develops.