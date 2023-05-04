Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Yukon Road

Yukon Road will help people get to and from the airport at a quicker rate.

MIDLAND, Texas — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday for Yukon Road, the newest road drivers will be able to use between Midland and Odessa.

The project began back in October of 2021 and cost a total of $5.1 million.

This road intersects with Farm to Market Road 1788 and the southern part of Loop 40, while also connecting Highway 191 to the pre-existing Yukon Road.

One of the main goals was to create a safe connection between FM 1788 and Highway 191, making it easier for drivers who are passing through the two roads.

It also serves as a benefit for emergency responders who may be trying to get to Odessa.

“One of the big benefits is there is no turnaround between 1788 and Odessa," said Midland Precinct One Commissioner Scott Ramsey. "So if any emergency responders had to go, they'd either go all the way in Odessa or to 1788.”

However, the primary benefit for drivers will be easier access to the airport, connecting Highway 191 to the Midland International Air and Space Port.

In theory, it will make travel to and from the airport more seamless, especially for travelers making the drive from Odessa.

“It just gives it another route to Odessa, instead of everything coming northside on south from 1788," Ramsey said. "It gives us access from the east side of Odessa over to here.”

But it won't just be drivers getting the benefits of Yukon Road.

With plenty of open land around the area, it opens up the door for new development, which could provide benefits to both counties.