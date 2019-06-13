ODESSA, Texas — On June 13, Weatherford held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Oilfield Technology Super Center in Odessa.

The ceremony also featured a presentation on new oilfield technology.

Dozens of positions are now open including crane operators and engineers to accounting and management jobs.

All of the jobs will come with training for those who are hired.

Weatherford is one of the world's largest oilfield service companies and has another facility in Midland among many others in the world.

For more information or to apply to a job you can visit Weatherford's website.