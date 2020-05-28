Although mental health has a more negative stigma than he would like, doctor Bobby Jain said he has seen a 10-15% increase in mental health services at his clinic recently.

It all has to do with symptoms of anxiety and depression stemming from COVID-19.

But with more and more people going back to work and the Texas economy reopening, mental health is looking up.

"The more we regulate our lives and routinize our lives, the better and faster we will get back to feeling so called normal," Bobby Jain, TTHSC psychiatry department chair said.

We still need to keep ourselves safe by social distancing.

But that is causing anxiety in some people.

"For those who are going back to work, how safe they will be and what precautions should they make and what kind of protection they can have," Jain said.

But Jain said once routine sets in, this stress should be lessened.

"Laughing, joking, making light of the situation, not taking life and circumstances so seriously is a way of coping I would say that helps mitigate some of the stress," Jain said.

"Even though this is a change, this is a change for the good – regulation of lifestyle and having to go out and do things," Jain said.

And after all, we are all going through this change together.

