'Return to Giant' documentary to be shown at Hotel Paisano in Marfa

MARFA, Texas — The 'Return To Giant' documentary will be shown at the Hotel Paisano in Marfa on June 6.
26 years ago, the documentary was first shown at South By Southwest and showed what it was like to be on set with James Dean, Liz Taylor and Rock Hudson as the shot the movie in Marfa.
It will take place at the Hotel Paisano Ballroom at 7:00 p.m. It will cost $20 per a person and a Q&A event will happen after the documentary is shown. The documentary is narrated by the lead singer of The Eagles, Don Henley