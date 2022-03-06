'Return to Giant' documentary to be shown at Hotel Paisano in Marfa

The documentary premiered 26 years ago at South By Southwest and showed what it was like to be on set with James Dean, Liz Taylor and Rock Hudson.

MARFA, Texas — The 'Return To Giant' documentary will be shown at the Hotel Paisano in Marfa on June 6.

