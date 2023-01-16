Residents in west Midland concerned about potential housing expansion

The Midland Planning and Zoning Commission has received many objection letters from residents in the Legacy neighborhood ahead of Tuesday's meeting.

MIDLAND, Texas — If you live in the Legacy neighborhood in west Midland, there are a few items on the agenda for Tuesday's Midland Planning and Zoning Commission meeting that could affect you.

Residents of the neighborhood are upset about the possible expansion of houses in the area.

Ramon Sanchez is one of those residents, and he is concerned about D.R. Horton looking to build more homes when in the past they said they wouldn’t.

He is worried about flooding in his backyard if houses are built behind his, and that’s just one of a few problems.

“Each resident has their own issues, honestly, life if you talk to our street, we have the flooding issue, right, but if you talk to the people right behind us, or north of us, they have the traffic congestion," said Sanchez. "But we all have one common issue, and that’s the school system… I mean not the school system, but just the crowding at our local school.”

Yarbrough Elementary is the school that Sanchez is referencing, and adding houses would likely add more students to a school that is already at capacity.

Sanchez helped lead the way in collecting just under 40 objection letters from concerned neighbors, and he is advocating for his neighborhood to have their voices heard.

“Legacy neighborhood, neighbors please, if you object to this, show up," said Sanchez. "We got to show ourselves to let the council know that we do not want this build. We want a pause. We want to do something about the current infrastructure issues, our school system, before we start adding more homes here. We just need to look at all that.”

Building houses on the common area, water pressure concerns and a potential apartment complex off Andrews Highway are additional issues being questioned.

“It has to be responsible development where we’re taking into account, ‘what happens when the growth outpaces our ability to keep up with it?’," said Dan Corrales, Midland City Councilman At-Large. "If you look at the northeast part of Midland and all the traffic and congestion that we have there, that’s really the concern.”

Both Sanchez and Corrales said they would be at Tuesday's meeting that takes place at 3:30 p.m. at Midland City Hall, with Corrales saying they must listen to the public.