Residents unhappy that neighborhood trees will be trimmed at some point

The tree branches on Ridglea Drive will need to be cut back by the city in order to repave the road.

MIDLAND, Texas — We live out in the desert and because of that trees are particularly precious out here.

So when residents in a Midland neighborhood heard the city planned on possibly cutting the trees to the curb on their street, it stirred up the hornets' nest.

The trees on Ridglea Drive have been there since the sixties and are considered part of the charm of the neighborhood because of the way they arch over parts of the street.

The city had the idea to recoat the street, but they would've had to trim the parts of the trees over the street to make more room for the work vehicles.

But residents at first understood it as them saying they were going to cut the trees.

Thankfully the city clarified to residents what was meant.

“I talked to Abe Langston at transportation, who is the city transportation manager, and he was very cordial and helpful and told us that at this time it's not in the budget to recoat or reseal this street. And the company that they hired to do the trimming was not gonna come down here. He did say there is still that possibility that it may happen,” said Charles McGaff, a local resident.

Despite the initial misunderstanding, the residents understand why the trees would need to be trimmed at some point.