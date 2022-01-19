Residents in shock after murder at Midland apartment complex

"You can actually tell that it's not a simple thing when you have so many cars with a crime scene vehicle here, you know something really bad happened."

MIDLAND, Texas — When residents at The Clusters apartment complex in Midland came home Tuesday, they didn't expect to come upon a murder investigation.

"Kind of in a shocked mood, nobody knew what was happening," said a resident at the complex who didn't want to be identified.

With the amount of police present, it didn't take long to realize something sinister had happened.

"You can actually tell that it's not a simple thing when you have so many cars with a crime scene vehicle here, you know something really bad happened," said the resident.

A murder is something out of the ordinary for the complex.

"We never see this, because I've lived in this apartment for two years now and we've never seen this, and this was the first time to see a thing like that," said the resident. "You want your kids to be safe and you know you don't want stuff like this to be happening here, you know we all go to work and you want to make sure your kids are safe where they are, and things like this are not really good to be happening around here."

Although the crime scene tape and police cars are gone, the effects of the murder are still lingering.