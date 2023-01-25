Residents at Odessa apartment complex worry about property managers losing their water

Residents at the Wellington Commons apartment complex in Odessa received a notice that their water will be shut of due to non-payment from the property managers.

ODESSA, Texas — On Tuesday, residents at the Wellington Commons apartment complex came home to an alarming note on their door from the City of Odessa.

"There was one taped to my door too, it was from the water department, it said that the water was going to be turned off in two days," said resident Ginger Harris. "Tomorrow, for non-payment of the bill."

The owners of the complex, Diamond Elite, were responsible for not paying the bill.

"We started trying to get in touch with the property managers, and none of us were successful in doing that, so now we're just kind of stuck," said Harris.

Residents reached out to the City of Odessa, but not much can be done without the owners.

"The water department says they can't talk to us because we're not the client, so I asked for an extension to give us some time to find the property managers and they're not doing that either, so I guess tomorrow noon we're going to be out of water," said Harris. "The people that live here, we're all good people, we try to keep our places clean, we don't understand why this is happening."