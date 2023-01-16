Residents nervous about remains found in Midland neighborhood

"Only thing I can think of is while we're sleeping they're throwing bodies everywhere, it's scary, you never know what else is in this field and it's just scary."

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — A skull was found by a mailbox near the 1700 block of East Texas in Midland at the end of December. On Saturday morning, more remains were found about a block away on Illinois and Tilden.

"Only thing I can think of is while we're sleeping they're throwing bodies everywhere, it's scary you never know what else is in this field and it's just scary," said Crystal Goodman, a resident near the area.

The recent discoveries were made just blocks away from schools and community centers, and undoubtedly upsetting to people that live in the neighborhood some opting not to stay in their homes.

"Me and my four children don't want to stay here," said Goodman. She tells us she is staying at her place of work for the time being.

Goodman says she saw the remains being removed from a portion of a fence along Illinois and Tilden.

"It was in a white bag," said Goodman, " My son was like 'Mama you can see that in my window.'"

Goodman says the area is normally patrolled but she wants more security.