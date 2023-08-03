How to report a missing person

If you are worried about a loved one that is missing call local law enforcement right away. You do not have to wait 24-hours to report a missing person.

Example video title will go here for this video

ODESSA, Texas — If someone in your life hasn't been seen in days and you're concerned, call your local police department right away, despite what you may have seen on TV.

"A common misconception with missing person reports that TV kind of relays is that your supposed to wait 24 hours before you report someone missing, but that's not the case whatsoever. If there's any indication that your family member is a victim of foul play, suffers from any diminished mental capacity or physical ailment that can be life threatening, call the police and the officer will take a report right away," said Sgt. Justin Caid with the Odessa Police Department.

When reporting to law enforcement provide as much information as you can.

"Pertaining to what they're wearing, any particular vehicles that they're driving, any electronic devices they might have, because those can be very beneficial to help locate them. Physical descriptions. Tattoos, jewelry that sort of thing to relay to the media to help us with the investigation," said Sgt. Caid.

The public also plays a big part in finding missing people.

"Once the media release is done we're contacted by associates that might not know they're missing or people that see the news article," said Caid.

If you believe you have seen a missing person that matches the description call the police department right away. Even if you weren't absolutely certain it was them, investigators will look into the tip.