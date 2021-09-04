Rep. Pfluger asks Vice President Harris to visit Midland migrant facility

In the letter, Pfluger expressed concern over the reports of allegations of abuse, numerous COVID infections and staffing issues at the facility.

TEXAS, USA — Congressman August Pfluger has penned a letter to Vice President Kamala Harris concerning the border and migrant facilities.

In the letter, Pfluger asks the vice president to visit the Midland migrant facility as soon as possible.

He also expressed concern over the reports of allegations of abuse, numerous COVID infections and staffing issues.

"As a father of three young girls, it is heartbreaking to hear the stories of these children and I sincerely wish you well in this endeavor to leading the administration’s efforts to address these mounting problems. I call on you to immediately come to our district to see the plight of these minors firsthand," Pfluger writes.

The congressman also states that the Biden administration's refusal to visit the areas where these facilities are being set up is endangering lives and making the situation worse.

To read the full letter from Representative Pfluger, you can click or tap here.