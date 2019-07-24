AUSTIN, Texas — State Representative Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa) will advocate for $600 million in additional funding for Permian Basin roads at the Texas Transportation Commission workshop Wednesday.

The boost in funding is part of the proposed Permian Basin energy sector funding plan within the 2020 Unified Transportation Program.

The UTP is the Texas Department of Transportation’s ten-year plan that guides the development of transportation projects across the state.

The Texas Transportation Commission approves the UTP annually in accordance with Texas state law, and TxDOT publishes the approved UTP each year.

Landgraf believes the additional funds are needed because the West Texas roads are a life or death issue.

“Our booming economy demands better infrastructure and moreover, West Texans deserve safer roads as they travel to work and back home,” Landgraf said.

The draft of the 2020 UTP recommends providing an additional $300 million per year (in 2020 and 2021) for transportation projects in the Permian Basin.

"Every dollar spent to improve roads and infrastructure in the Permian Basin is an investment in our future and that of the entire state of Texas," Landgraf said. “Because of our vibrant oil and gas economy, over the last five years, oil and gas severance taxes and other revenue sources generated in West Texas have funded public education and transportation needs across the whole state — but that oil and gas production will wane if our roads are not improved.”