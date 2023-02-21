Rep. Landgraf files bill to prohibit bans on gas engines

"We want the consumer to be able to have the ability and freedom to choose not only what technology works best but works best for their pocket book," Landgraf said.

ODESSA, Texas — State Rep. Brooks Landgraf has filed a house bill to ensure gasoline and diesel powered engines can never be outlawed by local governments in Texas.

"One reason I filed this bill is that we are starting to see a trend across the country, whether its San Francisco or Los Angeles or the entire state of California, who has started a process to ban gas powered engines on vehicles or lawn tools just in the next few years" said Rep. Landgraf.

It's omething Landgraf said is happening in our state already.

"The City of Dallas also has a similar proposal before their city council that would ban gasoline powered engines for use within their city limits," said Landgraf.

The bill won't ban any kind of electric motors or cars.

"This bill would not prohibit you from using an electric powered vehicle or an electric lawn mower but it just says that a government can't tell you that you can't use a gas powered vehicle," said Landgraf.

Landgraf believes Texans should have selection when it comes to choosing what kinds of vehicle or motor to use.

"We want the consumer to be able to have the ability and freedom to choose not only what technology works best but works best for their pocket book," said Landgraf.

"It's good that Brooks is on top of this, it shows he's being very proactive. Again you don't want little boutique areas of the state doing their own thing again, you want, the state ought to enact their own laws and do what's best for the state," said Kirk Edwards, former Permian Basin Petroleum Association Chairman.