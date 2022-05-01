Rep. Landgraf discusses border visit

Following the trip, Landgraf expressed his frustration with the Biden Administration and the situation at the U.S./Mexico border.

ODESSA, Texas — State Representative Brooks Landgraf was part of the group that journeyed to Del Rio Tuesday in regards to Operation Lone Star and border security.

Following the trip, Landgraf expressed his frustration with the Biden Administration and the situation at the U.S./Mexico border.

"What was so important about the visit yesterday was to evaluate -- actually go down to the border, see with my own eyes how that investment is working, and we're making tremendous progress," Landgraf said.

"That's the feedback that I got from DPS officials; from border patrol agents; we're absolutely making progress. There is still a Biden border crisis that we have to continue to address, so there is more work to be done. But...I'm very confident that our efforts have proven to be very fruitful," Landgraf said.

Operation Lone Star is an effort to direct resources and manpower to the border in an attempt to combat the smuggling of drugs and undocumented migrants.

Congressman August Pfluger, Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis and Speaker Craddick were among those who were with Landgraf during the trip.