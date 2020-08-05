MIDLAND, Texas — Amanda McKitrick lives at the Coronado on Briarwood.

She signed her lease there less than two months ago and now that same floor plan is going for $695 less than what she signed for.

McKitrick claims that Roscoe Property Management isn't budging on her rate and not willing to work with her.

"When I reached out to Roscoe Property Management about this issue, they offered basically one solution to me that really doesn’t tackle the heart of the issue which is the drastic rent drop. You know when pursuing this issue further I tried to escalate my concerns and they were a bit elusive," McKitrick said.

When McKitrick did get a hold of Roscoe, they were unwilling to renegotiate the terms of the lease.

"They declined my request to renegotiate the contractual rate. They aren’t willing to speak candidly with me about coming to some sort of resolution," McKitrick said.

Unfortunately for McKitrick, the Tenants' Rights Handbook states that Landlords have the authority to charge any amount they wish for rent.

This means McKitrick may be out of luck and there is nothing she can do about it.

"I am concerned for others you know the new residents. Are they going to be confronted with a drastic increase in rent when their lease comes to terms? Who’s to say?" McKitrick said.

She worries this could set a bad precedent for future tenants in the Basin.

"It’s really hard to go up against something for which you are so contractually bound and that’s especially with folks that are unwilling to really speak with you and come to a resolution that’s fair and right, and I don’t think what’s happening here is right," McKitrick said.

Roscoe Property Management was unavailable for comment, but they are aware of McKitrick's situation.

