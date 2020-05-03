MIDLAND, Texas — March 5 marks one year since Officer Nathan Hayden Heidelberg was killed in the line of duty.

The officer was responding to a home's panic alarm with another officer when he was shot by the homeowner.

That homeowner was later charged with manslaughter.

Heidelberg had served the Midland Police Department for five years prior to his death, and his loss was felt throughout the community and the department.

To honor him, MPD began the day by flying a special police flag. During the afternoon officers gathered for a round of volleys from the honor guard and lowered the flag.

Midland County Commissioners also approved a resolution in September to designate a portion of FM 307 the "Nathan Hayden Heidelberg Memorial Highway."

