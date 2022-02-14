Remains of soldier killed in Korean War buried in Colorado City

Army Corporal Marvin Atkinson was only 18 when he disappeared in 1950 after his unit was attacked trying to withdraw from the Chosin reservoir.

COLORADO CITY, Texas — A Korean War veteran, who disappeared more than 70 years ago, has finally come home to West Texas.

North Korea turned his remains over to the defense department in 2018, but they weren't positively identified until last year. He was laid to rest on Saturday in Colorado City. Atkinson was originally from Sudan, Texas.

Curtis McFarland, Commander for the VFW Post 4372 Honor Guard, was present the day of the ceremony.

"We are here to bury Marvin Atkinson, he was in the Korean war was killed chosin reservoir in December 2nd 1950," said McFarland. "We are here to bury him with his parents."

Barbara Brown, the niece of Corporal Marvin Atkinson, said her family is thankful for the support they have received from the community.

"Everybody has been wonderful to us," said Brown. "It's a celebration and it's an honor to our uncle. "Everybody is just been wonderful more than we could ever imagined."

Willie Buckingham, who is part of the organization Patriot Guard Riders, also attended the service. He believes this brings a sense of relief to the family.

"Having the remains back brings a lot of peace to the family because if you don't know you can't go to sleep at night," said Buckingham. "You cant go sleep and not wonder about him, now they do not have to wonder anymore."

Mary Ambros, who has children who serve in the military, attended the funeral procession.