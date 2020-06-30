Remains of 2 bodies found on West Seattle beach identified

On June 19, a person filming a TikTok appeared to have stumbled across a suitcase, which authorities later discovered had human remains inside.

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video aired at an earlier date.

Seattle police have identified the remains of two bodies found inside bags earlier this month on a West Seattle beach.

On June 19, police responded after getting a call about a suspicious bag on the beach near the water in the 1100 block of Alki Avenue SW.

Another bag was found in the water, and once the contents inside were determined to be human remains, detectives responded to investigate, according to a release from the Seattle Police Department.

Detectives have identified a 27-year-old male and a 36-year-old female as the victims, and their deaths are being investigated as a homicide.

A cause of death has not yet been released by the medical examiner's office.

Detectives said they do not believe this case is connected to any other investigations in the Puget Sound area.