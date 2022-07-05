Registration opens up for First 5 Kinder Camp

ODESSA, Texas — The registration window has opened for the First 5 Kinder Camp.
First 5 Permian Basin is offering a free kinder camp, which is a parent-led kindergarten readiness activity camp. There are no set hours.
Everything will run virtually and is designed to be self-paced so families can complete activities at home with their kids. The activities are focused on education for kids during the critical learning years before they enter grade school.
People can register by going to the First 5 Permian Basin Facebook page.