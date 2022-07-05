x
Registration opens up for First 5 Kinder Camp

People can register by going to the First 5 Permian Basin Facebook page.
Credit: First 5 Permian Basin

ODESSA, Texas — The registration window has opened for the First 5 Kinder Camp. 

First 5 Permian Basin is offering a free kinder camp, which is a parent-led kindergarten readiness activity camp. There are no set hours. 

Everything will run virtually and is designed to be self-paced so families can complete activities at home with their kids. The activities are focused on education for kids during the critical learning years before they enter grade school. 

