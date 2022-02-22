Registration opens for OFR Citizen’s Fire Academy

The academy allows members of the public to get hands-on experience at the station.

ODESSA, Texas — Registration has opened for Odessa Fire Rescue’s 2022 Citizen’s Fire Academy.

The 10-week academy allows citizens to see behind the scenes of the department’s daily operations, followed by a graduation celebration on the 11th week.

The event runs from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday nights from March 22 to May 31 at the Odessa Fire Training Field, located at 3000 S Dixie.

Those 18 years or older who are interested in registering can do so by filling out the form here and emailing it to mcervantes@odessa-tx.gov before March 11.

For more information, contact Michelle Cervantes at 432-257-0521.