Regional Flood Planning Group holding public meetings

These meeting will help gather data from citizens about flooding in the area.

PECOS, Texas — The Upper Rio Grande Regional Flood Planning Group will be holding two public meetings to gather feedback on flooding in the area.

These meetings will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Odessa College Pecos Center on Feb. 9 and at the Presidio Activity Center on February 10.

The group says these meetings will be an open house style to allow them to gather feedback from the citizens. This feedback will also help construct the 2023 State Flood Plan.

Attendees will also be able to review exhibits constructed by the UPGRFPG.

If you are unable to attend these meetings but would still like to provide feedback, there are a few ways to do so.

For digital feedback, you can compete a survey online in English or Spanish. You can also submit a digital observation here.

Written comments can be mailed to:

Barracuda Public Relations, Attn: Region 14 Flood Planning

2531½ East Yandell Drive

El Paso, TX 79903

These comments must be received no later than February 25.