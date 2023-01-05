Regal theater in Odessa to close

The theater will permanently close at the end of day on Thursday.

ODESSA, Texas — Music City Mall has announced that Regal Permian Place will be closing.

The theater will be closing permanently at the end of the day on Jan. 5. Movie showings appear to be available through the rest of the day.

"Music City Mall is excited about the potential this opens up for new shopping and entertainment," said Matt Rist, spokesperson for the mall.

Regal theaters have been closing over the country after its operator Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in September 2022.