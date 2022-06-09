Reflection Ministries hosting motorcycle run fundraiser for human trafficking awareness

The motorcycle run will end in Andrews with lunch provided by Mustang Country BBQ.

ANDREWS, Texas — Reflection Ministries has joined with Street Kings MC and Outcasts of Israel MM for a fundraiser focused on human and sex trafficking awareness.

The fundraiser will be a motorcycle run and will be held on June 11.

People can register at 9 a.m. the morning of at 8001 Highway 191 and at 10 a.m.at the JCPenney parking lot at the Midland Park Mall.

Registration is $25 for singles and $35 for doubles. Only cash will be accepted.

The motorcycle run will end in Andrews with lunch provided by Mustang Country BBQ.

Speakers from Reflection Ministries will be there as well as Andrews County Sheriff "Rusty" Stewart and DPS Sergeant Steven Blanco.

Funds raised from the event will help Reflection Ministries heal victims of human trafficking throughout Texas.