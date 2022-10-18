Reflection Ministries hosting human trafficking summit

Survivors say one of the most important thing parents can do to stop human trafficking is being involved in their children's lives.

MIDLAND, Texas — Reflection Ministries hosted its first human trafficking summit Tuesday.

The ministry works to help guide victims of human trafficking through healing and help the community of the Permian Basin recognize the signs.

During the summit, survivors of human trafficking spoke about their experiences.

Additionally, the speakers discussed how the Permian Basin is in the top five areas for most trafficked individuals throughout the United States.

"Human Trafficking is so prevalent. So many people think it's a problem in those communities with those people and it's not, it's a problem in every single community," said Bekah Charleston, a survivor.

