Reeves County jailor receives Medal of Valor

Juan Munoz showed heroism in the face of danger, earning the respect and admiration for himself, the Reeves County Sheriff's Office and Reeves County.

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — The Reeves County Sheriff's Office recognized one of their very own jailor with the Medal of Valor.

Juan Munoz earned the award for going above and beyond the call of duty and showing exceptional courage to save a life. Last July, Munoz and his coworker, Javier Avila, were handing out medication in a cell block. After Avila went in to check on an inmate that didn't come to the door for his medicine, another inmate brutally attacked him with a shank.

Munoz, who was guarding the entrance to the cell, ran into help Avila without hesitation or regard for his safety and stopped the attack, but was slashed in the neck.

"It is an honor, a very great honor," Munoz said. "I believe I'm just doing a basic job that needs to be done for a necessary task and I'm just glad I have all these officers with me."