Reeves County distributing water to Toyah citizens in need

The city of Toyah has been experiencing water issues since 2018.

TOYAH, Texas — Citizens living in the city of Toyah have seen their water supply go through numerous issues since 2018.

Even now, they live under a boil water notice.

The city of Toyah currently lists multiple notices from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality regarding water issues on their website.

This has led to Reeves County stepping up to help deliver the drinking water residents need.

"Reeves County has initiated a program to distribute drinking water to any concerned residents inside the city of Toyah," said Curtis Wilson, a road and bridges engineer with Reeves County. "In a humanitarian interest, the county initiated a program of distributing bottled water for drinking purposes."

The distribution began on Jan. 9, with more specific directions posted on Reeves County's Facebook page.

Toyah residents can visit the distribution center on Wednesdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. They must show a water or utilities bill to the workers to get free water.

Jugs must then be returned the following week, which can be exchanged for another jug of water.

"We’ve asked that the people produce a water bill, and after we see the water bill, they are put on a list, and we distribute a five-gallon jug and a case of 24 water bottles to them,” said Wilson.

Wilson said that the distribution began thanks to the efforts of the Reeves County Commissioner's Court and commissioner Israel Campos.