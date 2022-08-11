Red Plate Diner to hold Veterans Day Special

Local veterans are invited to stop by and receive either a free breakfast or ice cream on Friday

MIDLAND, Texas — Red Plate Diner in Midland will be holding a special Veteran's Day event on Friday.

All local veterans are invited to stop by the diner and receive either a free breakfast or ice cream. This deal is the diner's way of saying thank you to all veterans for their service and everything they have done.

"We are so excited to share a small token of our appreciation and one way to honor them is to give them breakfast, so we're giving them free biscuit and gravy on the Red Plate Diner," said Red Plate Diner owner Terry Lynch. "We're so excited to honor those veterans in the Permian Basin and be apart of the celebration for veterans day."